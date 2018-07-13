Games fall by wayside as rock-hard pitches take their toll

Tomorrow’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Two fixture between Askam and West Bowling has been called off, together with other matches in the Barrow area, because of unfit grounds following the recent hot spell.

The postponement has been followed by Askam’s second team fixture with Dalton in the Barrow & District League, with Ulverston’s home game with Hindpool A also succumbing to the elements.

Hindpool’s clash with Rochdale Mayfield in the North West Men’s League is another victim while, across the country, both fixtures in the Hull ARL’s Summer League, where Hull Dockers and Reckitts were due to entertain East Mount and North Hull Knights respectively, have been pulled for the second successive week as grounds remain bone-hard.

Meanwhile Featherstone Lions’ game against Ince Rose Bridge in the NCL’s First Division, which had been listed as a postponement by the RFL, is now back on, according to the home camp.