Gareth Gale signs one-year deal with Featherstone Rovers

Gareth Gale has signed a one-year deal with Featherstone Rovers – just 24 hours on from an impressive performance for the club while on trial on Boxing Day.

Gale, who in November joined the club as a trialist from local amateur side Featherstone Lions, has partaken in more than eight weeks of pre-season training – before scoring a superb try on Tuesday as Featherstone kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 32-16 win over Castleford.

His trial period was due to end in January, though head coach John Duffy has moved swiftly to secure his services. A delighted Gale said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have signed for my hometown club.

“It was a dream come true to make my debut for the club, on Boxing Day. And it was made even better by the fact I managed to get over the line – against Castleford!

“It is difficult to describe the passion I have for the club. Every moment of yesterday’s game meant the world to me and I just cannot wait to kick on now.

“Playing in the outside backs means there is a great deal of competition for places. I am determined to take my chances over the next few weeks and tie down a place in the first 17.

“I am so excited about what this season could bring, both for myself and the club. We have a great squad of players and a desire to succeed.”

Featherstone boss Duffy added: “I have been impressed with Gareth from day one. He has bought into what we are doing and did so from the outset, on and off the field.

“Gareth still has a lot of work to do and he will be the first to admit that. But he is very coachable and could become something very special for Featherstone in the future.

“It was great to see him get out on the field on Boxing Day and get some vital minutes under his belt.”