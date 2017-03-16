Gareth Hock rolls back the years as Leigh heap pressure on Warrington

19 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves’ torrid year hit a new low as they were overturned by a thriving Leigh Centurions side 22-8.

The Wolves, tipped by so many to compete at the top end of the table once again, looked bereft of confidence despite the return of captain Chris Hill as they slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat.

Meanwhile, Neil Jukes’ Centurions registered a third victory in four outings, with their latest win moving them to fourth in the table.

Leigh were inspired by Gareth Hock, the controversial 33-year-old former Great Britain forward who was at his devastating best. It was he who opened the scoring on the night before Ben Crooks’ try meant the hosts went into half-time 12-2 ahead.

With Tom Lineham in the sin-bin, Leigh wrapped the game up in the second-half through tries for Adam Higson and Hock, and although Lineham scored a consolation on his return to the pitch, it did nothing to paper over another miserable night for last year’s Grand Finalists.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Leigh: Hampshire; Higson, Crooks, Brown, Dawson; Reynolds, Drinkwater; Hock, Higham, Acton, Vea, Stewart, Hansen. Subs: Pelissier, Tickle, Hopkins, Burr.

Warrington: Johnson; Russell, Evans, Atkins, Lineham; Brown, Gidley; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Hughes, Westwood, Westerman. Subs: Sims, Dwyer, Savelio, Livett.