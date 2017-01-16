Gareth O’Brien given the all clear after serious injury scare

20 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford fullback Gareth O’Brien has made a full recovery after being stretchered off in the club’s pre-season victory over Rochdale.

The Red Devils’ Million Pound Game hero marked his return to the field with a try, but was assisted from the pitch after being on the receiving end of a thunderous tackle from Rochdale’s Lewis Galbraith.

However, Salford officials have confirmed that the former Warrington man recovered soon after being taken from the field.

Gutted to end the game how I did, but good to end the day with a nice meal celebrating this ones birthday @chlodempic.twitter.com/2M99CC02xE — Gareth O’Brien (@gazobrien22) January 15, 2017

Salford went on to defeat their Championship opponents 44-18, with Greg Johnson scoring a hat-trick while Kris Welham scored on debut following his move from Bradford.

