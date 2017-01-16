Gareth O’Brien given the all clear after serious injury scare

By Matthew Shaw January 16, 2017 11:37

Salford fullback Gareth O’Brien has made a full recovery after being stretchered off in the club’s pre-season victory over Rochdale.

The Red Devils’ Million Pound Game hero marked his return to the field with a try, but was assisted from the pitch after being on the receiving end of a thunderous tackle from Rochdale’s Lewis Galbraith.

However, Salford officials have confirmed that the former Warrington man recovered soon after being taken from the field.

Salford went on to defeat their Championship opponents 44-18, with Greg Johnson scoring a hat-trick while Kris Welham scored on debut following his move from Bradford.

