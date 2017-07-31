Garry Schofield PRAISES Marc Sneyd

52 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

No, you didn’t read the headline wrong.

Hull FC halfback Marc Sneyd has his fair share of fans, but one of those is most certainly not Garry Schofield.

The former Great Britain supporter has been Sneyd’s biggest critic for quite a while, with the League Express columnist launching a scathing attack on the former Castleford man earlier this year.

Speaking in February, Schofield was anything but complimentary about the talents of the 26-year old, saying: “He doesn’t organise, he doesn’t create, he doesn’t support, he doesn’t tackle, he doesn’t pass and when he does it’s rubbish.”

But Sneyd played a pivotal role as the Black and Whites booked their place at Wembley for the second-year running, putting in a man of the match display as Hull defeated Leeds to reach the Challenge Cup final for the second year running.

His performance even caught the eye of Schofield, who praised him in his latest League Express column.

“His kicking game was as you’d expect, tormenting the hapless Tom Briscoe,” Schofield said.

“But he also provided a gem of a short ball for a try. I regularly criticise Sneyd, but he came up with some big plays in a big match and you can’t ask much more from a halfback than that.”

