Gaskell keen to ensure long-term future at Huddersfield is at stand-off

Lee Gaskell has admitted he is hopeful he is showing Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford he is the club’s long-term answer at stand-off.

Gaskell has impressed in recent victories against Hull and Wigan which have moved to the Giants to the brink of securing another top-eight finish.

And while Gaskell is now almost infamous for his utility value, he admits stand-off is where he would like to be seen in Woolford’s grand plan to redevelop Huddersfield into title contenders.

“Six is my favourite position and me and Danny (Brough) work really well together,” he told League Express.

“He’s a lot more of an organiser and I’ve got a bit of a running threat off the back of that, and we link up nicely. There’s a good connection there.

“We’ve had a talk recently, me and Simon, and whatever the team needs me to play I’ll do a job there. Stand-off is obviously my preference though; everyone has their preferred position but no matter what role it is, I’ll be giving my all for Huddersfield.”

Gaskell remains under contract at Huddersfield in 2019 – and is adamant that with what Woolford has already put into place in such a short space of time, they can be genuine contenders next year.

He said: “Simon has given us some real confidence and once we get the top eight finalised, we can look ahead with confidence.

“This could be like a mini pre-season for everyone involved to ensure we’re ready to go in 2019 with Simon in charge.

“We’ve spoke about not being worried about other teams, and no matter what the outcome is, as long as we keep working hard for each other, we won’t be far away. Wigan didn’t really look like scoring against us throughout; I thought we felt comfortable.”