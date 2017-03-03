Gaskell optimistic heart troubles aren’t serious

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield’s Lee Gaskell has assured supporters that he is in good health after news emerged that he missed the Giants’ game with Hull due to heart issues.

Gaskell underwent tests in hospital on Tuesday after suffering an anxiety attack, which resulted in him missing training on Wednesday. The 26-year-old felt fine on Friday morning, but after reporting to the club for the game he started feeling unwell and pulled out of the match on the recommendation of doctors.

The club’s head coach, Rick Stone, stated in his press conference after the match that the former Saints and Giants man would undergo further tests before playing again, but Gaskell himself is hopeful he can return to the field for the club’s game against Leigh next week.

“On Tuesday I was just at home and didn’t feel too well,” he said.

“I think it was just a bit of an anxiety attack, I could feel my heart beating a bit faster on Tuesday night. I went to the hospital and got a few tests but everything came back fine. I can’t really put a finger on it, it’s just one of those things. I don’t think it’s anything too serious, it’s just a bit of rest and recovery I think.

“We had training on Wednesday and I just rang up to say I wasn’t too good and hopefully I’ll be OK for the game. But I came to the game today and I just didn’t feel right, and the doctor said there’s no point risking anything if I didn’t feel right. I’ve to have a bit of recovery now and rest.

Obviously I’m gutted about the result tonight and not playing, but health and safety comes first. It’s a long, hard season, and although it’s disappointing to miss out tonight, it’s a long season and I’ll be back next week.”