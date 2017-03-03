Gaskell suffering with heart problems

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone confirmed that Lee Gaskell missed the club’s defeat to Hull due to heart ‘irregularities’.

The former St Helens man was named in the Giants team before being withdrawn minutes ahead of the match.

After seeing his side fall to a second home defeat in three games, Stone confirmed that the club withdrew the 26-year-old for his own welfare.

“He has had some irregularities with his heartbeat and that occurred again in the warm-up so we have to send him away for some tests before he plays again,” Gaskell said.

“There has been some evidence of the problem in the last couple of weeks but has had an ECG (electrocardiogram) with us and we did not think it was an issue.

“He had a bit of an episode during the week but we were not quite sure if it was a panic attack or a heart situation so the health and welfare of the play.”

With the likes of Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe and Ukuma Ta’ai also out, Stone was forced to field a very young side who were no match for the current Challenge Cup winners.

“It’s been one of those weeks. I don’t think I have one player who has not been injured or is now out after just four games and that’s a first for me.

“We lost a couple of players from last week’s game and lost a couple more in the week then we did not start well.”