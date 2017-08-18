Gaskell treble helps Giants beat Hull

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Lee Gaskell scored a hat-trick as Huddersfield Giants moved to within three points of the top four with a 46-18 victory at Hull FC.

Gareth Ellis marked his 450th appearance with the opening try before Darnell McIntosh responded for the visitors.

Gaskell crashed over to put Huddersfield in front for the first time with Alex Mellor adding his side’s third after Jake Connor had touched down at the other end.

McIntosh added his second on the brink of half time before a Danny Brough penalty goal and Tyler Dickinson’s score solidified the Giants’ dominance.

Gaskell notched his second and third, with Kruise Leeming added another try to prove Josh Griffin’s score to be a mere consolation.

Hull: 14 Jake Connor, 19 Steve Michaels, 2 Mahe Fonua, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Fetuli Talanoa, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 7 Marc Sneyd, 22 Josh Bowden, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Liam Watts, 12 Mark Minichiello, 25 Jansin Turgut, 13 Gareth Ellis; Subs: 15 Chris Green, 16 Jordan Thompson, 17 Danny Washbrook, 21 Sika Manu.

Tries: Ellis, Connor, Griffin; Goals: Sneyd 3.

Huddersfield: 35 Jordan Rankin, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 30 Alex Mellor, 34 Jordan Turner, 24 Darnell McIntosh, 4 Lee Gaskell, 6 Danny Brough, 10 Shannon Wakeman, 14 Kruise Leeming, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe, 17 Ukuma Ta’ai, 18 Paul Clough; Subs: 13 Michael Lawrence, 20 Daniel Smith, 22 Tyler Dickinson, 31 Adam O’Brien.

Tries: McIntosh 2, Gaskell 3, Mellor, Dickinson, Leeming; Goals: Brough 4, Rankin 3.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.