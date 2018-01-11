Gelling closing in on NRL move

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Anthony Gelling is closing in on a move to NRL side New Zealand Warriors.

According to a report in the New Zealand Herald, the former Wigan centre is nearing a contract with the Warriors despite Gelling claiming previously there wasn’t an offer on the table.

Last week, the 27-year-old wrote a blog claiming there wasn’t an opening for him at the club, having pursued a deal upon his return to New Zealand to be closer to his family.

“As far as playing glorious game and my late attempts to join the New Zealand Warriors, it looks as though there is no room at the Inn,” he said.

“I have looked into Rugby Union later in the year and even the prospect of heading to university full time. Wherever I end up I know one thing is certain. I’ll never be finished with Rugby League.”

However, it now appears that the Cook Islands international is closing in on a new club after spending last week training with the NRL side.