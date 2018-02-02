Gene Ormsby leaves Huddersfield

Gene Ormsby has left Huddersfield Giants by mutual consent.

The winger joined the club on a permanent basis from Warrington midway through the 2016 season but failed to establish himself at the club during that spell.

The 25-year-old made just four appearances for the Giants last season and has now left the club after coming to terms on his release with the club.

Huddersfield’s Managing Director Richard Thewlis said: “We wish Gene every success for the future and thank him for his time with us.

“The reality is that his move to the Claret and Gold didn’t really work out as everyone would have wanted and it was felt by all that a fresh start was the best way forward for both the player and the club.”