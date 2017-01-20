Geoff Toovey to be named new Bradford Bulls coach
Former Manly Sea Eagles coach Geoff Toovey is set to be confirmed as the new Bradford Bulls coach later this afternoon.
Toovey, a former Australian international as well as a representative of the New South Wales State of Origin side, will be confirmed by the club’s new owners at a media conference this afternoon.
A number of names were linked with the Bulls following the confirmation earlier this week that Rohan Smith would not be kept on as head coach – but it appears Toovey is going to be revealed as the mystery man by Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe.