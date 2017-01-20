Geoff Toovey to be named new Bradford Bulls coach

League Express
By League Express January 20, 2017 11:53

Former Manly Sea Eagles coach Geoff Toovey is set to be confirmed as the new Bradford Bulls coach later this afternoon.

Toovey, a former Australian international as well as a representative of the New South Wales State of Origin side, will be confirmed by the club’s new owners at a media conference this afternoon.

A number of names were linked with the Bulls following the confirmation earlier this week that Rohan Smith would not be kept on as head coach – but it appears Toovey is going to be revealed as the mystery man by Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe.

