George Williams admits NRL temptation was “massive”

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

This story first appeared in this past Monday’s edition of League Express. To ensure you don’t have to wait for content like this in future, click here to open your online subscription and have the paper delivered to your smart device as soon as it’s released every Sunday night.

George Williams admits the temptation to play in the NRL was “massive” before agreeing to sign his new long-term contract with Wigan last week: and he admits he could well go to Australia in the coming years.

Williams became Wigan’s second marquee player alongside Sam Tomkins after agreeing a four-year contract which finally ended months of speculation over where the England international would be playing his rugby beyond the end of his old deal with the Warriors.

It is understood a number of Australian clubs had expressed an interest in signing Williams – and while he said it wasn’t a decision he made lightly, he’s sure he’s made the right decision.

“The temptation to go there was massive,” he told League Express.

“It wasn’t something I just decided on overnight, we’re talking three or four months here to weigh everything up and work out what the right decision was for me at this stage of my career.

“It was the start of January when I first learned of interest – before I kicked a ball this year people were interested.

“I’ve had some sleepless nights weighing it up but I know I’ve made the right decision. I’m made up to sign the new contract; I’ve been here since I was 12 years old and I’ve got another four years ahead of me, so I can’t wait.”

Crucially, Williams also insisted that he still has plenty of improvement left in him – and admitted he could go to the NRL later in his career.

“Wigan have shown some loyalty to me and I’ve grown up playing for this club, and right now it feels right to be here and learn my trade and stay around family and friends.

“Maybe further down the line it’ll be an option. I’m still learning; I’ve been lucky enough to play for England quite early but I’ve got a long way to go yet.

“I’m miles away from being the finished article. I’ve been fortunate enough to be in some big occasions but there’s a lot more to come from me.”

This story first appeared in this past Monday’s edition of League Express. To ensure you don’t have to wait for content like this in future, click here to open your online subscription and have the paper delivered to your smart device as soon as it’s released every Sunday night.