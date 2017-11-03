George Williams to play for England in Lebanon Test

61 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

George Williams has been called up to the England side to face Lebanon on Saturday.

The Wigan Warriors halfback is a late inclusion in Wayne Bennett’s 17-man squad for their second group match of the tournament.

He was not originally named in the squad to face Lebanon, with Alex Walmsley’s inclusion in place of the injured Sam Burgess the only confirmed change.

However, TotalRL has had it confirmed that Williams will feature in Sydney, although there was no indication who he would replace.

Williams confirmed on Instagram that he would take part in the match, after posting a picture of himself receiving his Test jersey from Gareth Ellis.

He posted: “Can’t wait to pull the jersey on tomorrow. What dreams are made of to play in a World Cup.”

The 22-year-old last featured for England in a Test match in the 2016 Four Nations defeat to Australia.

England side to face Lebanon (probable): Jonny Lomax, Jermaine McGillvary, Kallum Watkins, John Bateman, Ryan Hall, George Williams, Luke Gale, Chris Hill, Josh Hodgson, James Graham, Ben Currie, Elliott Whitehead, Sean O’Loughlin. Subs: Alex Walmsley, Chris Heighington, Thomas Burgess, James Roby.