George Williams signs new long-term deal with Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors half-back George Williams has committed his long-term future to the club.

The half-back, who was reportedly the interest from a number of NRL sides ahead of the expiry of his current deal at the end of next season, has agreed to remain with the Warriors until the end of the 2021 season.

Williams has become Wigan’s second marquee player alongside Sam Tomkins – but he will be able to leave a year early, at the end of 2020, should a ‘pre-defined substantial transfer fee’ be met.

“I’m delighted to agree this new contract with my hometown club,” he said.

“There has been a lot of speculation and interest and to be honest it’s been quite overwhelming at times but all I ever wanted to do was play for Wigan and my heart is here at this club.

“I’ve been here since I was 12 years old and this club is like a family to me. I’m just looking forward to staying here now, reaching my potential and winning as many trophies as possible.”

“The recently agreed additional changes to the current Salary Cap rules were designed specifically to help keep elite talent in Super League and the Wigan club will use the option of a second marquee player with this new contract,” Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan added.

“There has been very strong interest both from within Super League and the NRL and the Wigan club has turned down a number of sizeable transfer fees in order to keep George here. We realise that George is a big part of our future moving further and look forward to seeing him in a Wigan shirt for many years to come.”