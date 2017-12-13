Germany Holds Successful Coaching Course

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Nationaler Rugby League Deutschland (NRLD) has run a successful Level 1 coaching course. Two candidates on the two-day course were UK-based Nick Keinhorst and Dan Pearson, who are keen to help German rugby league progress.

Twelve local candidates also attended the course, which was led by NRLD coach educators Bob Mawuli Amefia, Simon Cooper and Bob Doughton and overseen by two members of their cluster group, Rugby League Ireland’s Mike Aughey and Wales’s Jon Ellis.

“It was good to see the work being done there at grassroots level and the enthusiasm of those involved in German rugby league,” said Aughey. “Watching the Rugby League World Cup final live on German television with members of the German national squad, and a German commentary which referred several times to the domestic game, was an incredible experience.”

“All of the candidates were extremely committed, as indeed were the children from the TuS Hattingen Rugby League club who ided the candidates for the assessments,” added Doughton. “I am sure that the weekend will help to consolidate the Steeden BundesLeague and strengthen our foundation for further growth.”