Get League Express Every Week!

Click here for print subscriptions & renewals, Gift Vouchers and single copies by post

Click here for the online edition, available to read on desktops, smartphones, tablets & other devices

Every Monday, League Express brings you detailed match reports and pictures from every game in the Betfred Super League, plus comprehensive coverage from the Betfred Championship and League 1, the Ladbroke’s Challenge Cup and the Australian NRL.

In addition, we have the latest news from your club and around the international game too, plus in-depth coverage of the grassroots game with reports, results and pictures from around the BARLA, Academy and Conference competitions.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents in the north of England. Ask your newsagent to reserve a copy for you every week!

It is also available on postal subscription in the UK and worldwide.

Click here to submit a letter to the League Express Mailbag

Click here to visit our Facebook page

Follow us on Twitter @leagueexpress

Click here for further contact details including our postal address