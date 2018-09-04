Giants ace Hinchcliffe set to retire

Ryan Hinchcliffe will retire at the end of the season and return to Australia.

The former Melbourne star joined the Giants ahead of the 2016 season and went on to make 86 appearances for the club.

Hinchcliffe, who enjoyed an illustrious career with the Storm, is expected to return there and take up a job with the club.

“He’s the ultimate professional,” head coach Simon Woolford said.

“I’ve known him a long time since we played together back at the Canberra Raiders in the early 2000’s and he’s worked hard his whole career, with that he got a lot of success at Melbourne, success he thoroughly deserved. He’s one of those guys that lead by example on and off the field and he’s certainly going to be a loss for us next year.

“His attitude towards his footy is second to none, but he’s also pretty switched on. He knows his footy well, being at Melbourne for seven years he brought a lot of knowledge with him, unfortunately in his first couple of years here he didn’t really get to taste success which is disappointing.

“We would have loved to have seen him stay but he’s got a fantastic opportunity on the horizon, so I understand his decision to go back to Australia. Hopefully we can send him out in the next four games with some wins.”

Despite a difficult number of years with the Giants, Hinchcliffe insists he wouldn’t change anything.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here at the Giants,” he said.

“But I just feel that it’s the right time for me to call it a day and head back home. There’re a few things in the pipeline for transition into retirement and I’m excited at what the future holds.

“I’ve loved my time with the Giants, it’s only over the last few days that I’ve been reflecting on things. The first year was a bit tough with transitioning into Super League but I found my feet in 2017 and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“The friends that I’ve met along the way, the opportunity to play and have my family come over to experience the life in England whilst being able to travel around and see a fair bit of the world is an experience I’m truly grateful for.

“I wouldn’t change a thing, I’ve learned a lot about myself and footy as well. Not for a second do I look back and regret the decision to come over, quite the opposite, I look back and think that it’s been a great three years for me and my family. I’ll miss my teammates and all the friends I’ve made along the way.”