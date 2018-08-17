Giants ace Rankin wary of former side

If anyone in the Huddersfield team is in a position to speak about their latest opponents it’s Jordan Rankin.

The Giants fullback spent two seasons with Hull FC earlier in his career and remains close friends with many of their players.

One thing Rankin learnt during his time at the KCOM is how dangerous the Black and Whites can be, and he’s warned his current team-mates not to underestimate Lee Radford’s side despite their poor run of form.

“I probably know Hull a bit better than most,” he said.

“I know when their backs are against the wall they’re a team that can blow teams off the park.

“At the moment anyone can pick off anyone, you’re not in the top eight for nothing so we’ve got to be really respectful of the opposition.”

Despite that, he’s admitted he’ll be dishing out some verbals during the game to some of his old mates.

“I’ll definitely throw some banter out there and see what I get back.

“I don’t mind having a bit of a verbal with Danny Houghton. He’s a very good mate of mine and we know what a quality player he is. He’s a very hard man to get under the skin of so I think I might just have to give him a bit of a cuddle here and there.”