Giants complete signing of Bulls forward

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of Bradford’s utility forward Colton Roche on a two-year deal.

Roche, an Ireland international, has spent his career in the Championship with Bradford, Featherstone, Sheffield and York.

But he has now earned himself an opportunity in Super League with the Giants, after making 25 appearances for the Bulls last season.

As revealed exclusively in League Express back in August, Roche will join Adam Walne at the club in 2018 as Rick Stone continues to make recruitment plans for next season.

“I’m definitely excited,” Roche said.

“It’s a club that as soon as they gave me a call and asked me to join I jumped at the chance.

“Just being in the changing room and around the stadium, with all due to respect to the Championship clubs, this is a different world and I’m really looking forward to the professionalism at this club and to make myself a better player in every opportunity I get.

“I’d actually spoken to Adam O’Brien before the move and he had nothing to say but good things about the Club and that made my decision a bit easier. It will be good to get behind some other experienced players and hopefully I’ll get some appearances under my belt.

“I just want to get in the side as early as possible and to be consistent all year to make sure I improve every game.”

Stone added: “He’s a young lad we feel deserves an opportunity in full-time Super League.

“He’s a forward that can operate in a number of roles and offer greater depth to our squad and we look forward to seeing how he progresses in 2018 pre-season training.”