Giants demolish sorry Widnes

Widnes Vikings were consigned to the Qualifiers for the second time in three years after a comprehensive 40-0 defeat at Huddersfield Giants.

Shannon Wakeman and Jermaine McGillvary crossed within the opening stages to put the Giants into double figures.

Ryan Hinchcliffe continued Huddersfield’s clinical opening quarter of an hour before Adam O’Brien added a fourth shortly before half time.

Darnell McIntosh eased in for the hosts’ fifth try 10 minutes into the second half before McGillvary completed his brace.

Ukuma Ta’ai took a short pass and dotted down under the posts late on as Huddersfield moved closer to sealing a top eight finish in style.

Huddersfield: 35 Jordan Rankin, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 4 Lee Gaskell, 24 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Danny Brough, 33 Martyn Ridyard, 8 Sam Rapira, 14 Kruise Leeming, 10 Shannon Wakeman, 16 Ollie Roberts, 17 Ukuma Ta’ai, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe; Subs: 18 Paul Clough, 22 Tyler Dickinson, 30 Alex Mellor, 31 Adam O’Brien.

Tries: Wakeman, McGillvary 2, Hinchcliffe, O’Brien, McIntosh, Ta’ai; Goals: Ridyard 6.

Widnes: 2 Corey Thompson, 28 Ryan Ince, 3 Chris Bridge, 4 Charly Runciman, 17 Stefan Marsh, 6 Joe Mellor, 33 Aaron Heremaia, 15 Gil Dudson, 9 Lloyd White, 10 Jack Buchanan, 12 Matt Whitley, 11 Chris Houston, 13 Hep Cahill; Subs: 18 Greg Burke, 20 Manase Manuokafoa, 29 Brad Walker, 31 Jordan Johnstone.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express