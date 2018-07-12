Giants ease fears with vital win over Wigan

Huddersfield Giants gave a massive boost to their top-eight hopes with a 20-12 victory against Wigan Warriors tonight at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Their victory puts them on 19 points, four ahead of ninth placed Leeds Rhinos.

Sam Tomkins opened the score for Wigan when he touched down a Liam Marshall kick after seven minutes, converting his own try.

The Giants replied when Lee Gaskell’s found Darnell McIntosh, who jumped high to catch the ball and touch it down. Danny Brough couldn’t convert, but levelled the scores on 21 minutes with a penalty goal for Wigan lying offside.

Four minutes later the Giants took the lead through Alex Mellor, who raced through a gap in the Wigan defence to score, although again Brough couldn’t convert, while adding a second penalty goal for offside on 35 minutes to give the Giants a 12-6 half-time lead.

And within two minutes of the second half beginning McIntosh was in for his second try, this time diving into the corner under pressure, but again Brough couldn’t convert and the score was 16-6.

The Giants suffered a blow on 57 minutes when Michael Lawrence was sinbinned for preventing Josh Woods from tapping the ball near the Giants’ tryline after Woods had kicked a 40-20.

With 15 minutes remaining the Giants extended their lead when Leroy Cudjoe touched down a Brough grubber, but again Brough couldn’t convert, although the Giants now were leading 20-6.

Wigan threatened a late rally, however, when Tom Davies touched down in the corner, with Tomkins adding the conversion.

Giants: 1 Jake Mamo, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 4 Jordan Turner, 23 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Danny Brough, 12 Michael Lawrence, 21 Adam O’Brien, 18 Paul Clough, 22 Alex Mellor, 5 Aaron Murphy, 19 Daniel Smith; Subs: 13 Ryan Hinchcliffe, 14 Dale Ferguson, 16 Oliver Roberts, 27 Matty English

Tries: McIntosh 2, Mellor, Cudjoe; Goals: Brough 2

Warriors: 1 Sam Tomkins, 2 Tom Davies, 39 Liam Paisley, 4 Oliver Gildart, 22 Liam Marshall, 34 Josh Woods, 7 Sam Powell, 25 Romain Navarrete, 9 Thomas Leuluai, 10 Ben Flower, 19 Willie Isa, 30 Gabe Hamlin, 13 Sean O’Loughlin; Subs: 8 Tony Clubb, 17 Taulima Tautai, 20 Morgan Escaré, 36 Sammy Kibula

Tries: Tomkins, Davies; Goals: Tomkins 2

