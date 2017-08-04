Giants ease past Wakefield

By Michael Hale August 4, 2017 21:54

Giants ease past Wakefield

Huddersfield Giants kept their slim top four hopes alive with a comfortable 36-6 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Danny Brough capitalised on a Ben Jones-Bishop error for the opening score before Darnell McIntosh touched down in the same corner four minutes later.

Ryan Hinchcliffe raced over after another Wakefield mistake before Brough slotted a penalty goal but Sam Williams cut the gap just before half time.

Brough nailed another two-pointer to extend the lead midway through the second half before Leroy Cudjoe added the hosts’ fourth try.

Jermaine McGillvary kept the scoreboard ticking and Daniel Smith finished off a fantastic team move late on to complete a comprehensive display.

Huddersfield: 35 Jordan Rankin, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 34 Jordan Turner, 24 Darnell McIntosh, 4 Lee Gaskell, 6 Danny Brough, 8 Sam Rapira, 14 Kruise Leeming, 10 Shannon Wakeman, 17 Ukuma Ta’ai, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe; Subs: 18 Paul Clough, 20 Daniel Smith, 30 Alex Mellor, 31 Adam O’Brien.

Tries: Brough, McIntosh, Hinchcliffe, Cudjoe, McGillvary, Smith; Goals: Brough 6.

Wakefield: 1 Scott Grix, 5 Ben Jones-Bishop, 4 Reece Lyne, 3 Bill Tupou, 24 Mason Caton-Brown, 14 Sam Williams, 7 Liam Finn, 8 Anthony England, 9 Kyle Wood, 20 David Fifita, 12 Danny Kirmond, 11 Matty Ashurst, 32 Dean Hadley; Subs: 16 Tinirau Arona, 23 Keegan Hirst, 26 Chris Annakin, 34 James Hasson.

Tries: Williams 1; Goals: Finn 1.

