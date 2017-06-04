Giants ease past Wolves

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants moved to within a point of the top eight with an impressive 44-4 victory over a poor Warrington Wolves.

The Giants went into an early lead through Ollie Roberts as they started well on top against their fellow strugglers.

Jermaine McGillvary and Aaron Murphy opened up a 14-0 lead before the break, diving over on their respective wings.

Paul Clough continued the dominance early in the second half before Jordan Turner eased over for a debut try.

Tom Lineham finally brought Warrington onto the board midway through the second period but Jake Mamo finished a brilliant break as normality was restored almost instantly.

McGillvary and fellow winger Murphy completed their respective braces to round off a wholly comfortably victory for the Giants.

Huddersfield: 1 Jake Mamo, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 34 Jordan Turner, 5 Aaron Murphy, 6 Danny Brough, 4 Lee Gaskell, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 14 Kruise Leeming, 8 Sam Rapira, 16 Ollie Roberts, 12 Dale Ferguson, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe; Subs: 10 Shannon Wakeman, 18 Paul Clough, 31 Adam O’Brien, 19 Nathan Mason.

Tries: Roberts, McGillvary 2, Murphy 2, Clough, Turner, Mamo; Goals: Brough 6.

Warrington: 19 Kevin Penny, 5 Matty Russell, 1 Stefan Ratchford, 4 Ryan Atkins, 2 Tom Lineham, 6 Kevin Brown, 22 Declan Patton, 8 Chris Hill, 15 Brad Dwyer, 14 Mike Cooper, 24 Ben Jullien, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 Joe Westerman; Subs: 10 Ashton Sims, 18 Andre Savelio, 23 Joe Philbin, 27 Morgan Smith.

Tries: Lineham; Goals: None.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.