Giants ease past Wolves

Michael Hale
By Michael Hale June 4, 2017 16:55

Giants ease past Wolves

Huddersfield Giants moved to within a point of the top eight with an impressive 44-4 victory over a poor Warrington Wolves.

The Giants went into an early lead through Ollie Roberts as they started well on top against their fellow strugglers.

Jermaine McGillvary and Aaron Murphy opened up a 14-0 lead before the break, diving over on their respective wings.

Paul Clough continued the dominance early in the second half before Jordan Turner eased over for a debut try.

Tom Lineham finally brought Warrington onto the board midway through the second period but Jake Mamo finished a brilliant break as normality was restored almost instantly.

McGillvary and fellow winger Murphy completed their respective braces to round off a wholly comfortably victory for the Giants.

Huddersfield: 1 Jake Mamo, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 34 Jordan Turner, 5 Aaron Murphy, 6 Danny Brough, 4 Lee Gaskell, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 14 Kruise Leeming, 8 Sam Rapira, 16 Ollie Roberts, 12 Dale Ferguson, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe; Subs: 10 Shannon Wakeman, 18 Paul Clough, 31 Adam O’Brien, 19 Nathan Mason.

Tries: Roberts, McGillvary 2, Murphy 2, Clough, Turner, Mamo; Goals: Brough 6.

Warrington: 19 Kevin Penny, 5 Matty Russell, 1 Stefan Ratchford, 4 Ryan Atkins, 2 Tom Lineham, 6 Kevin Brown, 22 Declan Patton,  8 Chris Hill, 15 Brad Dwyer, 14 Mike Cooper, 24 Ben Jullien, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 Joe Westerman; Subs: 10 Ashton Sims, 18 Andre Savelio, 23 Joe Philbin, 27 Morgan Smith.

Tries: Lineham; Goals: None.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Michael Hale
By Michael Hale June 4, 2017 16:55

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions