Giants forward joins Leigh on loan

Leigh Centurions have added Huddersfield forward Nathan Mason to their squad for 2018.

The 24-year-old joins the club on a one-year loan deal and will join up with the club for pre-season training next month.

He is the Leythers’ latest addition ahead of their return to the Championship, with Neil Jukes’ side quickly coming together.

Leigh Centurions head coach Neil Jukes said: “Nathan has played within a good club and systems in Huddersfield for a number of years now. He has plenty of experience for a young lad.

“Some of his performances for the Giants have been exceptional and I’m confident that with a full pre-season the Leigh Centurions fans will see the very best of what Nathan can offer in 2018.”