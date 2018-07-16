Giants hand Russell new deal

Huddersfield Giants have handed young halfback Oliver Russell a new two-year contract.

Following an impressive debut against Widnes in May, Russell has gone on to make four appearances this season, and the Giants have been quick to secure his future for the next two years.

It marks yet another success for the club’s Academy, which has produced a number of players who have gone on to make first-grade debuts this year.

Twins Innes and Louis Senior have already signed new contracts along with Jake Wardle.

Matty English and Darnell McIntosh, two further products of the system, have established themselves in Simon Woolford’s first-team plans and both impressed in their most recent win over Wigan, with McIntosh scoring two tries.

Russell was initially on the books at Wigan, but following his release he was snapped up by Huddersfield, where he has gone on to thrive.

“I’m over the moon,” he said.

“I’ve come over from Wigan and worked hard and getting the contract is a great reward, so I’m looking forward to the future with the Giants.

“I’m looking forward to working with Simon for the next couple of years, but also getting tips off players around me like Danny Brough so that I can be the best I possibly can be.

“Chris Thorman and Luke Robinson both played halfback at a high level, so to also have them teaching me is really beneficial.

“I didn’t expect to have made my Super League debut already. If you had told me at the start of the year that I was going to play just one Super League match I would have bitten your hand off, but to be a part of four, with three wins, is great. I’ve loved the season and I can’t wait to get back into the mix.”

Woolford added: “It’s really big for Olly and we’re glad he’s committed to the club for another couple of years.

“He’s got a great kicking game, plays with lots of poise and is very calm. Nothing seems to faze him, which is what you want in a young half, and that’s a real strength of his at such a young age.

“Over the next couple of years we will work hard and prepare Olly for the week to week rigours of Super League.”