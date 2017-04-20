Giants hand Simpson new deal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants utility back Jared Simpson has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

Simpson has yet to feature this season after picking up an MCL injury in the club’s pre-season game with Bradford Bulls.

However, the 21-year-old has penned a new deal that will see him remain with the Giants until 2018, and he is hoping to make the most of the time afforded to him.

“I’m over the moon and very grateful to Rick Stone for the opportunity. He has stuck by me and saw how hard I worked in the off season and it was really frustrating that I injured my medial knee ligament in the pre-season trial against Bradford.

“I’m fit now and raring to go and the medical department especially Ollie Waite have been a massive help in getting me back ahead of schedule. I’m going to train hard and hopefully now I’m back for good. I just want to help the boys out whether that is in training or on the pitch playing and I would love to get back out on the field as soon as possible. Rick has put a lot of faith in me and when I get back out on the field I intend to repay him and the fans who have been so supportive.

Stone added: “Everyone loves Jared and what he stands for. He’s a local bloke who just loves playing for the team and the town which is a really impressive trait, his meticulous work ethic and his attention to detail is what stands him out from a lot of blokes. Ever since I have been here he hasn’t had much luck injury wise with a hamstring strain and a medial knee injury at the Bradford trial. He’s back now and training well and he’s available for selection this week and will come into the mix.”