Giants inflict consecutive defeats on St Helens

Huddersfield’s incredible run of form hit new heights as they defeated runaway leaders St Helens 16-12.

Two Darnell McIntosh tries either side of an Alex Mellor score gave Simon Woolford’s men a strong lead before they held on as Saints pushed hard for a fightback.

But it was all in vain, as Saints suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season despite tries through Ben Barba and Luke Thompson.

Saints put in a lacklustre opening quarter, which the Giants capitalised on with three tries.

Barba, who had dropped a kick that resulted in the third try, scored five minutes before the break, while Thompson scored with 21 minutes remaining.

But despite hammering on the Giants door for the final quarter, they held on.

St Helens: Barba; Makinson, Costello, Percival, Swift; Lomax, Richardson; Amor, Roby, Thompson, Knowles, Taia, Wilkin. Subs: Fages, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Lees.

Huddersfield Giants: Rankin; McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, McIntosh; Gaskell, Brough; Matagi, O’Brien, Ta’ai, Mellor, Roberts, Ferguson. Subs: Hinchcliffe, Clough, Roche, English.