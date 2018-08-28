Giants land Holmes

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of halfback Tom Holmes on a three-year deal.

As first reported in League Express, the Giants have beat three rival Super League clubs to the signing of the 22-year-old, who has spent the current season with Featherstone.

He made 18 appearances for Fev before a knee injury ended his career. He will return to action around April.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” he said.

“I can’t thank the club enough for standing by me and offering me the contract even with my injury.

“It’s a dream come true to be back in Super League and I just want to give a massive thank you to Huddersfield for giving me this chance. I just want to do my best for the Club and for the fans and prove everyone wrong.

“Having Danny Brough in the squad will be massive for me, I’m sure that will help bring me on leaps and bounds. There’s Lee Gaskell and Danny Brough here who are probably the best halves in the league at the minute and I’m looking forward to playing with and learning off them.

“The rugby the Giants are playing is really exciting, it’s a brand that I think will suit me as a player. I’ve seen some of the games recently and they’re playing so well, Simon Woolford has brought a lot to the Club and I’m looking forward to working under him and hopefully we can go one step further next season.”