Giants pick up impressive win at Widnes

Rick Stone’s Huddersfield got off to a winning start as the Giants defeated Widnes 28-16.

Two tries from Jermaine McGillvary and one from new captain Leroy Cudjoe helped the visitors to victory in a game consisting of two teams tipped to struggle this year.

Charly Runciman opened the scoring for Widnes, but the Giants stormed back with tries Jermaine McGillvary (2), debutant Lee Gaskell and Tom Symonds.

Aaron Murphy extended the lead shortly after half-time, but the Vikings came back fighting with tries through Stefan Marsh and Rhys Hanbury.

However, hopes of a comeback were brought to a halt when Cudjoe scored to secure the Giants the two points.

A full report including stats and reaction will be in Monday’s League Express.

Vikings: Hanbury, Thompson, Armstrong, Runciman, Marsh, Bridge, Gilmore, Dudson, White J Chapelhow, Whitley, Houston, Leuluai. SUBS: Heremaia, Cahill, Olbison, T Chapelhow

Giants: Gaskell, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Mellor, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Ikahihifo, Hinchcliffe, Ta’ai, Symonds, Ferguson, Lawrence. SUBS: Wakeman, Leeming, Roberts, Clough