Giants’ second-half show earns victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants turned around an 8-16 half-time deficit to beat Wakefield Trinity 24-16 tonight at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield took an early lead with two tries by Sam Wood in the first eight minutes, although Danny Brough couldn’t add either conversion.

But then Wakefield came back into the game with a try by Liam Finn from dummy half before Ben Jones-Bishop dashed the length of the field to touch down with Sam Williams’ goal giving Trinity the lead.

Williams added a penalty and then Jones-Bishop added his second try for Wakefield to take an 8-16 lead at half-time.

The Giants scored second-half tries from Ukuma Ta’ai, Oliver Roberts and Jermaine McGillvary, with Brough converting two of them, and they were able to nil Trinity in the second half to gain their second win of the season.

Huddersfield: Gaskell, McGillvary, S Wood, Mellor, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Rapira, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Ta’ai, Ferguson, Hinchcliffe; Subs: Wakeman, Roberts, Clough, Smith

Wakefield: Grix, Johnstone, Lyne, Tupou, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Williams, Fifita, Finn, England, Ashurst, Kirmond, Huby; Subs: Wood, Arona, Crowther, Walker

A full report and photos from this match will feature in Monday’s Legue Express.