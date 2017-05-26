Giants sign former St Helens centre

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants have announced the signing of former St Helens Grand Final winner Jordan Turner on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 28-year-old centre has opted to return to England with immediate effect from NRL’s Canberra Raiders.

Turner brings a wealth of experience to the Giants having made over 200 top flight appearances across his time in the UK and down under.

Head coach Rick Stone admitted the chance to bring a player of Turner’s calibre to the club was one he could not turn down.

“When the opportunity to bring a proven, experienced classy player such as Jordan became apparent we moved very quickly indeed,” said Stone. “He can tick many boxes for us within our squad and I am looking forward to working with him as soon as possible.”

