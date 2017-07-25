Giants snap up Salford forward

38 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants have signed Salford forward Adam Walne ahead of the 2018 season.

League Express reports the 26-year-old has signed a contract with the Giants despite having a deal on the table to remain with the Challenge Cup semi-finalists.

He is the club’s first signing for next season, with a deal for St George Illawarra winger Kalifa Faifai Loa also understood to be close.

Walne has made 69 appearances for the Red Devils since making his debut in 2012.

