Giants star on the market

Sebastine Ikahihifo has emerged as a potential pick-up after being offered around to other clubs.

League Express has learned that a number of Super League clubs have been offered Huddersfield’s powerhouse prop, who made last year’s Super League Dream Team.

His availability has shocked rival clubs, given his importance to the Giants over the last two seasons.

Ikahihifo was one of Super League’s leading performers in 2017. He made more tackle busts than any other player, one of the highest number of records in any season since 2003, while he finished second in the offload department.

However, it appears that the Giants would be open to him leaving the club if the deal was right.

The 27-year-old is on a significant six-figure salary at the Giants after having signed a new three-year contract in February.

Should a club pursue a move, it would take a significant financial deal, to the point that the majority of clubs in Super League would have to move other players out to get him under the salary cap. Huddersfield, meanwhile, would potentially have to give him a pay-out if a contract elsewhere was not on the same scale as his current contract. As a result of that, any deal would take significant work on both ends and isn’t likely to come to fruition in the short-term.

However, the availability is there for clubs, with a number of them now understood to be considering whether or not to make a move for the New Zealand-born forward.

Ikahihifo is currently out injured with an ankle injury, but will be fit for the start of the 2019 season.