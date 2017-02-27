Giants suffer McGillvary injury blow

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England and Huddersfield winger Jermaine McGillvary has confirmed that he could miss the next six weeks of action with a quad tear.

Super League’s leading try-scorer suffered the injury in the Giants’ Betfred Super League victory over Wakefield on Friday, having scored the final try in their 24-16 victory.

He is set to miss a crucial period in the club’s season, with games against Hull FC, Leigh, Wigan, Leeds, Castleford and St Helens coming up.

“I’ll be out for up to six weeks with a grade two quad tear,” McGillvary confirmed.

“I had the same injury last year and I was back within six weeks. This one is not as bad so I’m hoping to be back in early April.

“It’s very disappointing but I’ll be returning soon enough and will watch from the sidelines in the meantime.”