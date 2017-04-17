Giants take Wolves to the Wire

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves just held off a strong challenge from Huddersfield Giants today at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, winning 26-24 thanks to Giants goalkicker Danny Brough being unable to convert a late try in the corner by Jermaine McGillvary.

Harvey Livett, in at centre for the absent Ryan Atkins, scored for the Wolves after three minutes, but the Giants replied almost immediately when Darnell McIntosh touched down. Both conversions were missed.

Warrington took the lead for a second time when Daryl Clark touched down on 12 minutes after some fine interplay with Kurt Gidley with Declan Patton converting for a six-point lead.

The Giants replied again, however, when Jake Mamo supported a Sam Wood break to touch down on 17 minutes, with Danny Brough adding the conversion this time. And Brough gave the Giants the lead for the first time with a penalty when a Giants player was tackled off the ball.

But the Wolves snatched the lead back before half-time with a Gidley try, goaled by Patton, to make it 16-12 at the break.

The Giants were back in front on 46 minutes, however, when Brough dived over from dummy-half and converted his own try moments after he had kicked a superb 40-20. And he added a penalty on 60 minutes when Chris Hill was caught offside for Warrington.

The Wolves then pulled level with a try to Rhys Evans that was unconverted, with the score standing at 20-20 with 15 minutes remaining.

Four minutes later they were ahead when Toby King touched down a Patton kick and Patton added the goal.

But in a frantic finish the Giants scored in the corner following a scrum when Jermaine McGillvary touched down, but Brough was unable to claim a draw with his attempted conversion from the touchline.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 3 Rhys Evans, 20 Toby King, 28 Harvey Livett, 2 Tom Lineham, 22 Declan Patton, 7 Kurt Gidley, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Ashton Sims, 24 Bernard Julien, 12 Jack Hughes, 14 Mike Cooper; Subs: 18 Andre Savelio, 15 Brad Dwyer, 16 George King, 23 Joe Philbin

Tries: Livett, Clark, Gidley, Evans, Toby King; G – Patton 3

Huddersfield: 1 Jake Mamo, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 23 Sam Wood, 5 Aaron Murphy, 24 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Danny Brough, 4 Lee Gaskell, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe, 10 Shannon Wakeman, 30 Alex Mellor, 16 Oliver Roberts, 18 Paul Clough; Subs: 8 Sam Rapira, 14 Kruise Leeming, 19 Nathan Mason, 22 Tyler Dickinson

Tries: McIntosh, Mamo, Brough, McGillvary; Goals: Brough 4

More details from this game will feature in next Monday’s League Express