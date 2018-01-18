Giants target female players

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are the latest Super League outfit to become interested in forming a Womens team.

The Giants held a trial session for Under 19s on Saturday (13 January) and another will take place on Saturday week (27 January), at the Zone, in the shadow of Huddersfield’s ground at the Kirklees Stadium.

Officials plan to arrange games locally this year for the Youth side, with a view to entering the Womens Super League in 2019.

The initiative builds on existing innovations by the Giants for girls aged 11-19, primarily through the delivery of the `Sky Try’ programme in secondary schools and the recent Women’s Touch Rugby League programme, which has been funded through StreetGames.

`Sky Try’ sessions will continue in schools and amateur clubs in the area and will be underpinned by a Girls England Talent Pathway Programme and Touch Rugby League festivals.

Head of Community Development Jonathan Timms said: “As a Community Trust we are passionate about the development of female sport and are extremely excited about the journey ahead.

“I am delighted to invite females from the local area to attend our open access trial sessions, as well as any potential commercial partners who wish to join us on this exciting journey.”

The Under 19s team will be coached by Steve Stead, who said: “This is an amazing opportunity and will hopefully provide a platform to develop and gain experience before entering the Super League.”

He added: “Our work with community teams to increase participation is imperative to the success of this project and we will be looking to create links with clubs to ensure the sustainability of Women and Girls Rugby League in Huddersfield and Kirklees.”

Interested players can contact Stead at steve.stead@huddersfieldcommunitytrust.co.uk (tel: 01484 484178).