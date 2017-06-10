Giants into top 8 with Dragons thrashing

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jake Mamo scored four tries as Huddersfield Giants moved into the top eight with a 56-12 demolition of Catalans Dragons.

Tries from Aaron Murphy, Shannon Wakeman and Danny Brough saw the Giants race into the lead before Tony Gigot crossed for the hosts however Mamo touched down his first score in the closing moments of the half.

Brough and Mamo quickly completed their respective braces with Jermaine McGillvary also scoring before Mamo touched down his third and fourth tries in quick succession to reach a half century of points.

Sam Moa went over for a consolation try for the Dragons but Huddersfield deservedly finished on top with McGillvary completing his brace late on.

Catalans: 1 Tony Gigot, 18 Vincent Duport, 3 Krisnan Inu, 21 Iain Thornley, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 25 Thibaut Margalet, 31 Nabil Djalout, 14 Julian Bousquet, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 10 Remi Casty; Subs: 11 Louis Anderson, 19 Mickael Simon, 23 Alrix Da Costa, 24 Paul Seguier.

Tries: Gigot, Moa; Goals: Walsh 1, Myler 1.

Huddersfield: 1 Jake Mamo, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Leroy Cudjoe, 34 Jordan Turner, 5 Aaron Murphy, 6 Danny Brough, 33 Martyn Ridyard, 10 Shannon Wakeman, 14 Kruise Leeming, 15 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 12 Dale Ferguson, 16 Ollie Roberts, 9 Ryan Hinchcliffe; Subs: 8 Sam Rapira, 18 Paul Clough, 30 Alex Mellor, 31 Adam O’Brien.

Tries: Murphy, Wakeman, Brough 2, Mamo 4, McGillvary 2; Goals: Brough 1, Ridyard 7.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.