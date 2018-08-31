Giants’ top four hopes ruined by Wakefield

Huddersfield’s faint top four hopes are all but gone after they suffered a 42-16 defeat to Wakefield.

The Giants established a 16-6 lead shortly after the break following tries through Jermaine McGilvary, Ukuma Ta’ai and Aaron Murphy.

But Wakefield, who had replied in the first half through Tom Johnstone, scored 36 unanswered points as Johnstone bagged a second, Scott Grix scored a brace on his return from four months out while Jacob Miller, Ryan Hampshire and Ben Jones-Bishop also scored.

The win leaves Huddersfield six points behind Warrington with four games remaining. The Giants play the Wolves next week.

Huddersfield: Rankin; McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, McIntosh; Gaskell, Brough; Ta’ai, O’Brien, Matagi, Mellor, Murphy, Hinchcliffe. Subs: Leeming, Lawrence, Clough, Roche.

Wakefield: Grix; Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone; Miller, Hampshire; Huby, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther. Subs: Randell, Horo, Pauli, Hirst.