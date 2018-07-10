Giants without key forwards while Wigan aided by O’Loughlin return

Huddersfield Giants will be without key forwards Ukuma Ta’ai and Sebastine Ikahihifo for their pivotal Super League clash with Wigan on Thursday.

Ta’ai will miss out through a one-match suspension picked up following the club’s win over Hull FC last week, while Ikahihifo is missing due to an ankle injury sustained against the Black and Whites.

But Jake Mamo will return to action after missing almost a month through injury, while Dale Ferguson also returns.

As for Wigan, they will be boosted by the return of captain Sean O’Loughlin, who has been named in the squad after recovering from injury.

Romain Navarette returns too after serving a suspension, but Wigan will be without Liam Farrell, who has a shoulder injury.

Huddersfield: Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Clough, Smith, O’Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, English, Wardle.

Wigan: Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Kibula, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, O’Loughlin, Paisley, Partington, Powell, Tautai, Tomkins, Woods.