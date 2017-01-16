Giants youngster signs new four-year deal

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Promising Huddersfield Giants hooker Kruise Leeming has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Giants in 2013 and has made 38 appearances in claret and gold.

Leeming, who was named as one of five potential stars of 2017 by TotalRL last week, has impressed Rick Stone in pre-season, prompting the club’s head coach Rick Stone to tie him down to a new contract.

Head coach Rick Stone, added: “Kruise is going to play a big part this season, initially we had Ryan Hinchcliffe and Kruise lined up to play in our 9s but we’ve got Adam O’Brien now, which might allow Ryan to go back and do some work at 13. We have got two good dynamic hookers now that can take us forward for a number of years and I’m confident with that.

“Kruise has really put in a terrific performance in pre-season this year and has probably been our stand-out trainer. He has prepared himself as well as he can and he definitely deserves the club’s confidence going forward that he can be a major player with the club for the next few years.”

Leeming added: “I’m delighted to have signed an extension with the club and that Rick has given me a four-year deal to say that he has put his faith in me and he believes in what I can do because it gives me more confidence and helps to me develop as a player.

“I’m finding this pre-season really good so far, I’ve been training hard and I’ve really enjoyed it. Everything we have done so far this year has really benefited me and this season my aim is to just play as many games as I can and repay the confidence that Rick has shown in me by playing well this year.”