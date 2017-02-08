Gidley determined to leave Warrington with major honours

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves halfback Kurt Gidley has insisted it would be a disappointment if his time in England ended without a major piece of silverware.

Gidley helped Warrington win the League Leaders’ Shield in 2016 but the Wolves ultimately came up short in the year’s two big finals, losing in the Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Finals to Hull FC and Wigan respectively.

“With what we’ve got here, it would be a massive disappointment if we didn’t get at least one,” says Gidley.

“After you get the opportunity twice in one year to snatch one and you come up short, it’s so frustrating and this squad is capable of lifting at least one of those trophies in 2017.

“If someone had said that you’d be league leaders and play at Wembley and Old Trafford in my first year I’d have taken it, but when you get there you’re desperate to win.

“They were great occasions to be involved with but they’re not the greatest memories, that’s for sure.”

Gidley admits that those painful memories will come in handy in 2017 as he and Warrington look to go one better, but only if they play themselves into a position where they make a final once again.

“The pain of losing those games will give me an added incentive to go one better – but only if we do the hard work throughout the year and put ourselves in a spot to be at those big dances once again.

“There’s a long slog in front of us but if I walk back out there I’ll remember those emotions I had sitting on the field after defeat.”

And Gidley believes that the Wolves are in a better position to challenge in 2017 than 12 months ago.

“I think we’ve recruited really well; Mike Cooper and Dom Crosby are tough additions to our pack, and the likes of Andre Savelio and Matty Blythe are quality signings – we’re better than last year in regards to the strength of our overall squad,” he said.

“Kev Brown’s been really good so far too. He brings a lot of experience and he’s a great communicator with a great kicking game and I think we’ll work really well together as a duo.”

