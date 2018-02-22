Gigot back for Catalans ahead of Wakefield clash

Tony Gigot could make his first appearance since successfully overturning an anti-doping ban after being named in Catalans’ squad to face Wakefield.

The French international was allowed to return to competition earlier this month after appealing a two-year ban.

He has now been named in Steve McNamara’s squad as part of five changes made by the Dragons chief after defeat to Hull KR last time out.

Sam Moa and Benjamin Jullien have returned from suspension while Michael McIlorum and Louis Anderson have recovered from injury.

The quintet replaces Jodie Broughton, Lambert Belmas, Paul Aiton, Vincent Duport and Luke Walsh in the 19-man squad.

As for Wakefield, they have made one change, with Jordan Baldwinson replacing Keegan Hirst in the squad for the trip to France.

🇫🇷 Steve McNamara a dévoilé le groupe pour la réception de Wakefield samedi à Brutushttps://t.co/p9LfxO3IBO 🇬🇧 Steve McNamara has named the squad for the Saturday home game against Wakefield https://t.co/ivizDylwe7 pic.twitter.com/OHR0haq2OV — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) February 22, 2018