Gigot signs new Catalans deal

Tony Gigot has committed his future to Catalans by signing a new two-year deal.

The fullback won an appeal against a two-year doping ban last week and is clear to resume his playing career.

He will do so in Perpignan, after signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of 2019.

“I’m really happy to be able to do again what I love and to be back in my club,” he said.

“I would like to thank Bernard and everybody at the club, even the fans, for their support. I’m now looking forward to being back at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium to start the training with my team-mates.”

Head coach Steve McNamara added: “I’m delighted that Tony is available to continue his career. He will be a great addition to our current squad and adds real quality and strike to our backline.”