Gigot wins anti-doping appeal

Catalans Dragons have confirmed Tony Gigot is free to play after a successful appeal against an anti-doping ban.

The fullback was banned by the French Federation for “inappropriate behaviour” towards an anti-doping officer during the France national team’s training camp ahead of last October’s Test match with England.

However, the Dragons have successfully reversed the decision, with the ban being reduced to three months, allowing the 26-year-old to resume playing.

He could make his return as early as Friday when the Dragons take on Leigh Centurions, in a game that would see Laurent Frayssinous’ side move into the top eight with a victory.

Gigot was a key component in Catalans’ success last year, scoring 12 tries in 30 appearances.