Gildart admits he’s unsure about Wigan future beyond this year

Oliver Gildart has admitted he is in the dark over his Wigan future.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current season and revealed that he has yet to hold any discussions with the club over a new deal.

As of May 1st, Gildart will be free to speak to other clubs and confirmed he would be interested in a move to the NRL if the opportunity arose.

Since making his debut in 2015, the centre has made 65 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, winning a Grand Final and the World Club Challenge.

However, he confirmed his future is unclear.

“I’m out of contract at the end of this season and nothing has been said to me yet,” he said.

“Maybe in the next few weeks something might happen, but to be honest mate, I don’t know myself.

“I’m exploring my options and I’ll just have to see what happens really. I’ve been at Wigan a long time and enjoyed my time here, but I’ve got to weigh up my options and see what is best for me.

“The NRL is something that definitely interests me. It’s a dream of mine to test myself out there.”

That said, he confirmed refused to rule out an extended stay with the Warriors. “I’m not ruling anything out yet,” he said.

“Contract talks will start evolving other the next couple of months and I’ll just have to see what happens.”