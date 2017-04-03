Gildart set for long layoff

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan centre Oliver Gildart is set to miss two to three months of action after sustaining a serious back injury.

The youngster, who scored in the club’s World Club Challenge victory over Cronulla earlier this season, was on the receiving end of a crusher tackle from Leeds and England forward Brett Ferres in Wigan’s 26-18 defeat to the Rhinos on Friday.

Shaun Wane confirmed the news at a press conference on Monday, and backed the RFL to deliver suitable punishment to Ferres.

“He’s seeing a neurologist today. It’s a serious back injury and he’ll be out for two to three months,” said Wane.

“We’ll let the powers that be deal with it. My job is to get the team ready for Thursday.”

Wigan are already without a number of key players in their backline, including Sam Tomkins, who Wane confirmed last week had suffered another injury setback in his recovery from a foot injury. Winger Dom Manfredi is also out for the year.