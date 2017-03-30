Gilmore returns, but no Thompson for Widnes

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Denis Betts has left Corey Thompson, Jack Buchanan and Lloyd White out of his squad to face Leigh Centurions.

Thompson, Super League’s second highest try scorer last season, has scored just once in six appearances this season, with the Vikings struggling with the ball in hand.

Buchanan has played in Widnes’ last five outings but does also not appear in the squad, while Lloyd White drops out of the squad altogether after not making the 17 last week.

They are replaced by Tom Gilmore, Greg Burke and Manase Manuokafoa in the squad, with Gilmore’s inclusion a particular boost with the Vikings struggling for options in the halves.

Meanwhile, both Martyn Ridyard and Liam Hood have been recalled to the Leigh squad for the contest.

Neither have featured since the club’s opening game of the season against Castleford, with Hood missing the last six matches with a broken jaw.

They replace Curtis Naughton and Eloi Pelissier in Neil Jukes’ 19-man squad.

Centurions 19-man squad: Brown, Higson, Crooks, Dawson, Ridyard, Drinkwater, Hock, Higham, Weston, Hansen, Tickle, Vea, Hampshire, Reynolds, Hood, Green, Hopkins, Acton, Burr.

Vikings 19-man squad: Armstrong, Bridge, Brooks, Burke, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Dudson, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Johnstone, Leuluai, Manuokafoa, Marsh, Olbsion, Runciman, Whitley