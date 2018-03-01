Give Rugby League World Magazine a Try!

Click here for print subscriptions, renewals, gift vouchers and single copies

Latest Issue: No. 443 (March 2018)

We’ve only just begun – but with the season still at the fledgling stage, there’s so much to talk about already. James Roby and Harrison Hansen, the respective captains of much fancied sides St Helens and Leigh Centurions, have told us about their aims for 2018.

As the dust settles on Super League’s historic Australian match and the World Club Challenge, we look back on the ‘NSW Tour’.

Wakefield new boy Jordan Baldwinson reveals his desire for a routine, while Huddersfield’s Jake Mamo explains what it’s like trying to live up to the hype created before last season’s injury.

You’ve got to admire the resilience of Mark Aston, who details his determination to keep the game alive and kicking in Sheffield.

Nomadic coach Neil Kelly, now back at Dewsbury, has a great story to tell, as does Hemel Stags’ new international signing Stefanos Bastas.

Prepare to be sent to Coventry as we meet Alan Robinson, the man who insists league and union can happily co-exist in the West Midlands.

And who doesn’t love the most biased sports commentary ever? Mick Morgan, the man with the mic who saw red when Wigan’s Kelvin Skerrett cleaned out Castleford’s Andy Hay during the 1994 Regal Trophy final, and then became a YouTube sensation, is far more calm as he tells us about his new book, and you can win a copy too in our latest competiton.

All this plus our regular coverage of the grassroots game, Women’s Rugby League and the international game with a special feature on the emergence of the Balkan Super League, plus roundups from France, Wales and Australia.

