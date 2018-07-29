Gold Coast beat the Warriors

Gold Coast Titans beat the New Zealand Warriors comfortably 36-12.

But, the Titans had to come from behind. The Warriors led the game 12-8. First-half tries from Shaun Johnson and Karl Lawton were in reply to Konrad Hurrell’s try on seven minutes.

The Titans came alive in the second half. Tries from Anthony Don, Brenko Lee, AJ Brimson and two for Phillip Sami meant the Titans won comfortably.

Titans: Gordon, Don, Hurrell, Lee, Sami, Brimson, Taylor, Wallace, Peats, James, Proctor, Hipgrave, Arrow; Interchanges: Rein, Fotuaika, Stockwell, Matthews

Tries: Hurrell, Don, Lee, Brimson, Sami 2; Goals: Gordon 6

Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Fusitu’a, Beale, Kata, Maumalo, Green, Johnson, Gavet, Tevaga, Paasi, Papali’i, Vuna, Mannering; Interchanges: Lisone, Afoa, Lawton, Pulu

Tries: Johnson, Lawton; Goals: Johnson 2

